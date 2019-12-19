Ex-Sen. Claire McCaskill Blasts Tulsi Gabbard for ‘Present’ Vote: ‘That’s Just Stupid!’

Shortly after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted “present” Wednesday night on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) tore into the presidential hopeful’s “stupid’ decision.

During MSNBC’s coverage of the historic vote, anchor Brian Williams noted that Gabbard, who had been nowhere to be found all day during the chamber’s procedural votes and floor debates, had suddenly appeared to deliver her “present” vote.

“Claire McCaskill, what does that mean?” Williams asked, turning to the former senator-turned-MSNBC-pundit.

“That’s just stupid!” McCaskill exclaimed. “What is the point? I don’t know what this woman is accomplishing by that.”

“I guess getting attention? We’re talking about her and really we shouldn’t spend any time talking about her,” she continued.

“OK,” Williams deadpanned as other panelists giggled.

“It’s not, frankly, relevant to anything,” the ex-Missouri lawmaker concluded.

Williams, meanwhile, pointed out that Gabbard is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. “We hasten to add that,” the anchor added.

Defending her vote, Gabbard said in a statement that she “could not in good conscience vote either yes or no” while blaming both Republicans and Democrats for turning the impeachment process into a “partisan endeavor.”

“My vote today is a vote for much needed reconciliation and hope that together we can heal our country,” she said.