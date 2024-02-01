Ex-Staff at The Messenger File Class-Action Lawsuit Against Shuttered Website

Just a day after troubled digital news outlet The Messenger shuttered and hundreds of its journalists were unceremoniously fired, ex-staffers of the short-lived website filed a class-action lawsuit against their former employer.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, alleges that The Messenger failed to give its 300-plus employees proper notice ahead of their firing—an alleged violation of the New York Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The complaint was filed by The Messenger senior producer Pilar Belendez-Desha on behalf of herself and the other staffers impacted by the site’s sudden closure on Wednesday.

The suit notes that after The Messenger “abruptly” laid off roughly 20 employees early last month, the site then failed to inform the hundreds of remaining staffers it was closing up shop until after they’d first read about it in the New York Times.

“Plaintiff brings this action on behalf of herself and other similarly situated former employees who worked for Defendant and were terminated without cause, as part of, or as the foreseeable result of, a mass layoffs or plant closings ordered by Defendant on January 31, 2024 and within 90 days of that date and who were not provided 60 days advance written notice of their terminations by Defendant,” the complaint adds, alleging this violates the WARN Act.

The now-former employees of the shuttered “centrist” news site seek wages, health and life insurance premiums, and accrued holiday and vacation pay for 60 days following their terminations. They also demand two months’ worth of employee benefits, including health insurance.

A company spokesperson told The Daily Beast that they had “no such knowledge” of the complaint when reached for comment.

After the site’s founder, Jimmy Finkelstein, finally let employees know on Wednesday afternoon that the media startup was closing—effective immediately—staffers were then told that they wouldn’t be receiving any severance pay and that they’d already been issued their final paychecks.

Furthermore, staff was informed that their health insurance benefits would cease and they would need to return all company-owned equipment, such as laptops, to The Messenger’s office. The homepage was also quickly taken offline, leaving reporters unable to access the articles they’d published over the previous eight months.

The sudden implosion of The Messenger came after it was revealed that the company had quickly burned through the $50 million that Finkelstein raised before the site’s launch last spring.

After it was reported last month that Finkelstein and the company’s board had considered shutting down the site as it only had enough money to survive for a few more weeks, Finkelstein acknowledged that the site was in financial turmoil while laying off nearly two dozen workers.

This is a developing story that will be updated.