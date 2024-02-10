Former Trump Aide Says There’s Proof Fani Willis Lied About Romance

A lawyer representing former Trump aide Mike Roman in the Georgia election interference case said Friday that her team has a witness who can prove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her special-prosecutor boyfriend Nathan Wade lied about when their romance began.

“Willis and Wade claim they did not have a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor, but Terrence Bradley will refuse that claim,” attorney Ashleigh Merchant said in a motion.

Bradley, a Georgia lawyer and friend of Wade, briefly represented him after he filed for divorce in November 2021, the day after Willis hired him to look into claims Trump and his allies conspired to obstruct the 2020 election, the motion says.

Earlier this week, Willis finally confirmed that she and Wade are an item. In an affidavit attached to a filing by Willis, Wade wrote: “In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship.”

But Roman’s motion claims that Bradley can attest that their affair began earlier—before Willis was even sworn into office in January 2021. “Bradley can confirm that Willis contracted with Wade after Wade and Willis began a romantic relationship,” the motion states. “Bradley also has personal knowledge that Wade and Willis regularly stayed together at her home until Willis’ father moved into her home sometime in 2020.”

Bradley supposedly will also confirm that Wade and Willis stayed together in an apartment that the DA shared with a former Fulton County District Attorney’s Office employee until the fall of 2022. (Bradley did not immediately respond for comment.)

Roman claims the romance is grounds for dismissing the election interference case and disqualifying Willis and Wade, and has dug up travel itineraries for vacations they took: an October 2022 Royal Caribbean Cruise, a November 2022 trip to Aruba, and a December 2022 New Year's cruise.

Wade and Willis deny their relationship affected the racketeering case against Roman, Trump, and others. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing that case, is set to hear arguments on the allegations against Wade and Willis on Thursday, and they have been subpoenaed to testify.