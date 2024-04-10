Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Is Going to Jail Again

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced Wednesday to five months in the infamous Rikers Island complex in New York City—the same facility he served time in just months ago.

The legal saga now appears to be complete for Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty last month t0 two counts of perjury that stemmed from him lying while under questioning by the New York Attorney General’s Office in 2020.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Weisselberg, 76, can be released from Rikers after 100 days if prison authorities report good behavior—the same terms he was given in a separate sentencing last year.

The New York Times reported that Weisselberg, who was dressed in all black and wearing a surgical mask, declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, which lasted mere minutes.

Weisselberg worked for the Trump family for nearly five decades and was a top executive at the Trump Organization during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The perjury charges were brought by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who’s prosecuting Trump in his hush-money case that is slated to commence Monday—despite the former president’s desperate attempts to have the trial pushed back.

Weisselberg was initially charged with five counts of perjury but had three of the charges dropped as part of his plea deal with prosecutors. The deal also permits him to avoid cooperating or testifying at the hush-money trial.

The accountant’s charges stemmed in part from him lying under oath while he was probed for fraud during his time with the Trump Organization. He pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2022 and agreed to testify against the company but stopped short of implicating Trump—a move that showed his loyalty to the former president even while staring down prison time.

That plea came while he was a defendant involved in the former president’s fraud trial that resulted in a $454 million fine for the Trump Organization. In addition to being busted for misleading authorities in that trial, Weisselberg was found liable for fraud and ordered to pay a $1 million fine last year.

During his first trial, Weisselberg was “intentionally evasive” when questioned by prosecutors, New York Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in a judgment. Weisselberg, for example, said he did not have any knowledge about the size of Trump’s triplex apartment in Trump Tower, which was listed in official records as being approximately 30,000 square feet despite its true size being nearly three times less than that.

“The Trump Organization keeps Weisselberg on a short leash, and it shows,” Engoron wrote last year.

Trump’s lawyers denounced Weisselberg’s prosecution, pointing to his age. They argued he’s an innocent victim who has been caught up in the wide-ranging scrutiny of Trump.

Trump fired off eight posts to Truth Social on Wednesday morning, including a boast about his poll numbers, but made no mention of his longtime associate’s sentencing.