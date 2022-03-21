Ex-Wife: Senate Hopeful Eric Greitens Viciously Abused Me and Our Kid

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a longtime Republican darling and ex-Navy SEAL now running for U.S. Senate, not only emotionally and physically abused his ex-wife, but was violent toward their 3-year-old son, an affidavit filed Monday in their ongoing child custody dispute alleges.

“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home,” Sheena E. Greitens wrote in the filing, which was reviewed by the Associated Press.

“I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home,” Greitens attested, pointing to “behavior [that] included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair.”

Sheena Greitens, a professor at the University of Texas, filed for divorce in 2020, two years after it emerged that her ex-husband had carried on an affair with his hairdresser. Eric Greitens was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge in 2018 for allegedly coercing her into a sexual encounter then snapping a photo of the semi-nude woman against her wishes. Greitens allegedly told the victim that her reputation would be tarnished as a “little whore” if she said anything about it.

Greitens, at the time, dismissed the charge as a “witch hunt,” taking a page from then-President Donald Trump’s playbook, using the same language the twice-impeached, one-term commander-in-chief repeated ad nauseam in describing Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In her affidavit, Sheena Greitens says her husband flew off the handle after she told him she had accepted a teaching job in the Lone Star State, and threatened to use his influence to get the offer revoked. She claims he purchased a gun at one point, and threatened to kill himself unless she publicly supported his political ambitions. Eric Greitens also threatened to frame Sheena for child abuse if she didn’t comply with other demands, such as deleting emails she had sent to the family’s therapist seeking help, according to the affidavit. Through it all, he called her a “hateful, disgusting, nasty, vicious…lying bitch,” the AP reported.

“Now that Eric is a candidate for federal office, public interest in my life, my relationship with Eric and the breakdown thereof, and the existence of issues of custody between Eric and me are being re-kindled and brought back into central public discussion,” Sheena Greitens wrote in the filing, arguing that the case should be moved to Texas where “the reach of his power and influence is significantly less.”

Helen Wade, Sheena Greitens’ attorney, and Gary Stamper, who represents Eric Greitens, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment on Monday.