Arkansas Airport Executive Shot During Wild Firefight With Feds

An executive at an Arkansas airport was hospitalized Tuesday after wild firefight with federal agents attempting to search his home, according to a statement from Arkansas State Police.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived at the home of Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport in Little Rock, with a warrant to search his residence.

ATF agents reported being fired upon, and then returned fire. One ATF agent sustained what police called a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

53-year-old Malinowski, who the ASP identified as the shooter, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including a life-threatening injury to the head, according to his brother, Matthew Malinowski.

“We don’t know if he’s going to make it in the next 24 hours,” he told NBC News on Wednesday.

He also said that his brother collected guns and other weapons. On Tuesday evening, neighbors reported seeing guns and ammunition being carried out of the Malinowski’s residence by authorities, according to KARK. Authorities said Malinowski is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

State police said the ATF and Little Rock Police Department have asked them to launch an investigation into the use of deadly force. “An investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law,” said a statement from the ASP.

As executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport, Malinowski is responsible for the administration, operations, maintenance and development of the airport, according to his profile on the facility’s website.

He had previously held leadership positions at three other airports: in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; El Paso, Texas; and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. He began working in Arkansas in 2008.