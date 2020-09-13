I Scrubbed Off All My Gross Dead Skin with These Exfoliating Cloths

Even though it’s not good for me, there’s something so satisfying about peeling sunburnt skin in the summer — and I know I’m not alone. While peeling skin is a sign of damage, I found a way to satisfy this sick curiosity I have with dead skin in a more productive and less harmful way. I invested in exfoliating cloths and I’m never looking back.

These small squares of viscose fabric are oftentimes used in spas after a deep soak to scrub away any dead skin. At home, I took a very hot, long shower (they say at least 20 minutes). The cloths look like small napkins, but they are in fact two pieces of viscose sewn together. Once the cloth is wet, you can slip your hand between the pieces and stretch it to fit over your palm. The rough texture of the fabric combined with rather vigorous scrubbing results in heaps of dead skin sloughing off your skin. It’s gross. It’s satisfying. It’s just what I needed. You’ll be horribly delighted to see the pills of grey-ish skin fall to your shower floor.

I’m not going to lie and say it’s exactly a fun experience. It hurts and your skin will be red. But after a long soak in a hot tub and a scrub, lather up your skin with moisturizer and you’ll be good to go. Honestly, I felt like an Olympic swimmer or a dolphin, like I could glide through the water with no resistance. My tattoos looked brighter and my skin felt smoother. I can now see the appeal (no pun intended) of animals that can shed their skin.

12 Pcs Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping

