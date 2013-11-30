Exploding Whale, Black Friday and More Viral Videos

Wal-Mart Black Friday Fight

No TV is worth a black eye. Two Wal-Mart customers went toe-to-toe over a TV during an early Black Friday sale Thursday night. Store security managed to break up this fight but, sadly, it wasn’t the only Black Friday altercation this year.

How to Fight a Baby

Have you ever been cornered by a baby and didn’t know what to do? Vice co-founder Gavin MacInnes demonstrates how you can defend yourself against any sweet-faced infant who might want to start some trouble with you.

Sperm Whale Explodes (GRAPHIC)

This one isn’t for the squeamish. An unlucky fisherman in the Faroe Islands got a messy surprise this week when cutting into a dead sperm whale’s stomach. The next time you complain about your job, think of this poor guy.

Marching Band Tribute to the Gettysburg Address

Ohio State University’s marching band performed an impressively choreographed tribute to the Gettysburg Address this week. Forming the shapes of the Lincoln Memorial and a cannon among others, Buckeye fans got an entertaining and educational show.

Franco & Rogen are the New Kimye

The only thing more awkward than watching Kanye West and Kim Kardashian make out on a motorcycle is watching James Franco and Seth Rogen recreate it. The Pineapple Express duo released a shot-for-shot parody of Yeezus’ latest video, “Bound 2,” with Franco standing in for Kanye and a topless—and hairy—Rogen as Kim K.