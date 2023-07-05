Injuries Reported After Explosion at Kyiv Courthouse

An explosion tore through a Kyiv courthouse on Wednesday, local police have confirmed.

The National Police confirmed the blast at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in a brief statement on Telegram, reporting that authorities have responded to the scene with help from bomb disposal experts. Several ambulances were also spotted responding to the scene.

Local reports said two people were seen being carried out on stretchers after law enforcement stormed the building. The Prosecutor General’s Office said it had received information about two members of law enforcement suffering injuries.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the explosion were scarce, but local media reported that a defendant charged in connection with a deadly grenade attack outside the country’s parliament in 2015 detonated several grenades at the courthouse. Police have yet to confirm that information.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko released a statement saying a defendant at the courthouse for a hearing detonated an “unidentified explosive device.” The local military administration said the explosion was believed to have happened in a bathroom at the courthouse.