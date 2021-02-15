Our Favorite Face Masks are on Sale for Presidents Day

Wearing a face mask is important. But making sure it fits snugly is more important these days, according to a recent study. Presidents Day is known to be filled with great sales, and now it’s filled with great face mask sales, too. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite face masks that are on sale across the web, so you can stay safe in style.

UA Sportsmask: The Under Armour Sportsmask is one of the best-selling face masks out there, and it’s easy to see why. It’s designed with breathable materials so you can spend all day exercising if need be, and will still be able to breathe easy. Get two for $40, with this great deal.

UA Sportsmask Get 2 for $40 Buy at Under Armour $ 30

The 100% Human Face Mask: Everlane makes one of my favorite face masks. Not only is it breathable and stylish, but it’s also washable too. Add a 50% off sale to the mix, and you have some face masks that are about to fly off the shelves.

The 100% Human Face Mask Down From $18 Buy at Everlane $ 9

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit: There isn’t a thing about this face mask that Scouted Contributor Steven John doesn’t love. Unlike others he’s tried, this one “actually doesn't suck to wear,” thanks to its adjustable earloops, nose bridge, and the added bonus of a filter for added protection.

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit Down From $20 Buy at Backcountry $ 15

Nordstrom 4- Pack Adult Face Masks: Not only are these masks washable, they also have adjustable ear loops. This is ever so important, especially these days, when making sure your face mask fits snuggly is essential, per the CDC.

Nordstrom 4- Pack Adult Face Masks $ Down From $25 Buy at Nordstrom $ 10

