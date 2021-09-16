Facebook Announces New Standards Targeting Anti-Vaxx Groups

In a move that will crack down on some of the most extreme and well-organized anti-vaccine groups, Facebook’s security team said Thursday that it will more aggressively go after groups that engage in “Coordinated Social Harm”—a term aimed at online clubs that are skilled at going right up to the edge of the company’s rules while still undermining public health.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of security policy, outlined a three part test in a phone call with reporters to define what qualifies as coordinated social harm under the new enforcement regimen. First, groups must “have a systemic history of violations on our platform,” are “tightly coordinated on our platform working together to either evade our enforcement or maintain their persistence on our platform,” and are contributing to or driving significant social harm.”

Examples of the kinds of “significant social harm” which could violate the policy, according to Gelicher, include “accelerating violence or undermining trust in critical medical understanding or could include presenting violence as a legitimate response to address government programs.”

Case in point is the German group “Querdenken,” a conspiracy movement that protested lockdown rules and vaccines, and is known for organizing protests which frequently turn violent and attract members of the country’s far-right and Qanon conspiracy theorists

Querdenken served as the first case for the rollout of the new policy, Gleicher said. And while the definition of coordinated social harm is broad enough to encompass groups involved in a range of activities, the new policy is likely to cause problems for the most severe anti-vaccine groups, many of which have already repeatedly tangled with the company’s moderation and security teams.

Gleicher said Querdenken activists “typically portrayed violence as the way to overturn the pandemic-related government measures limiting personal freedoms” and “engaged in physical violence against journalists, police and medical practitioners in Germany.”

Activists for the group on Facebook “repeatedly violate[d] our Community Standards, including posting harmful health misinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence,” according to Gleicher, and the company removed a number of associated pages and groups and blocked Querdenken websites from being shared on Facebook.