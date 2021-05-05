Facebook Says Trump Can’t Go Back to Shitposting Yet

Facebook’s Oversight Board has decided that Donald Trump will not be allowed to return to the platform—for now.

The company first announced its ban on Trump’s account the day after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in a blog post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“The risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote.

While many cheered Twitter, Facebook, and Google’s decisions to remove Trump’s accounts in the wake of his incendiary rhetoric after the election and the Jan. 6 riots, the united front by social-media companies quickly weakened.

Just days after the ban, Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey defended the company’s decision to remove Trump’s account, but called it “a precedent I feel is dangerous.” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told Reuters in March that the company would reinstate Trump’s account “when we see the reduced law enforcement in capitals in the U.S.”

Before the ban, Trump often treated Facebook as an afterthought, posting first and most often to his Twitter account while his Facebook account was left to echo and accent content often posted elsewhere first.

Shortly before the board announced its decision, former President Trump’s office announced he had launched a platform of his own—a blog with short, paragraph-length statements from Trump on his personal website.

Facebook’s Oversight Board was first announced in 2018. It is designed to provide independent checks and balances on the company’s ability to regulate speech, according to Facebook. Critics view it as a way for the company to abstract and legitimize the power that Facebook’s scale affords it.

The board is made up of 20 members of various nationalities. Under its charter, it has the final say over whether moderation decisions by Facebook should be upheld or overturned. Zuckerberg or any other officials, must abide by their decisions.

In its brief history, the board has flexed its authority more often than not to overturn Facebook’s decisions in favor of free speech. Before the Trump decision, the board reviewed nine Facebook moderation decisions and overturned seven decisions by the company to take down or in some way limit content.

In advance of the board’s decision, the NAACP released a statement warning that any retreat from the ban on Trump’s account would represent a threat to public safety.

“Donald Trump is one of the single greatest threats to American democracy in modern history. We have been pushing the Facebook Oversight Board to do what is right to protect the people and the country the former president endangered,” the organization said in a statement.