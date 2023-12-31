Facebook Suspends Libs of TikTok for Violating Standards

Facebook has suspended the right-wing Libs of TikTok account for violating community standards, the account owner, Chaya Raichik, said on Saturday night.

“You cannot visit the Page and you won’t be able to add new people to work on the Page,” the email from Facebook to Raichik said.

It’s not clear what post or posts crossed the line for Facebook, but Libs of TikTok frequently posts anti-transgender content and unverified claims.

In 2022, Facebook suspended the account for a false claim about gender-affirming surgical procedures that triggered harassment against Boston Children’s Hospital.

Raichik is still stirring up outrage on X, formerly known as Twitter, and she thanked Elon Musk for “giving us a free speech platform!”