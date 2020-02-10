Failed Cop Killer Ordered Takeout After NYPD Attack: ‘Who Does That?’

The gunman strode casually through the light blue double doors to the 41st Precinct station house, drew a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, and began shooting just before 8 a.m. on a sunny Sunday in the South Bronx.

He was wearing a gold and deep purple jacket, but he was almost certainly the same man who had been wearing a black coat when he attempted to assassinate two police officers as they sat in a marked van four blocks away less than 12 hours before. The acid wash jeans appeared to be the same, as did the absence of any rational motive.

In the earlier shooting, the van was parked with its roof lights flashing to deter drug dealing and possible drug dealing at two known trouble spots in a neighborhood that has otherwise been transformed from the days when the precinct was known as Fort Apache. The cop on the driver’s side rolled down his window when the man in the black coat asked directions. The man then suddenly produced a pistol and fired.