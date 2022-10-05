Revamp Your Wardrobe for the New Season With These Fall Fashion Steals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Autumn is officially here, and with that comes cooler weather, shorter days, and the countdown to the holiday shopping season. Now that temperatures are dropping, you’re probably starting to edit your closet by putting away warm-weather essentials like mini dresses, tank tops, and sandals. Now that you’ve put those in storage until next year, it’s probably time to invest in a few new sartorial splurges for the new season. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to add some nice clothing items to your current lineup. Scroll through below to check out the best fall fashion and clothing coupon codes and deals to score this week.

Nordstrom Rack: Take up to 55% off at Nordstrom Rack.

Save 30% on UGG Shearling Lined Boots Shop at Nordstrom Rack $

Dr. Materns: Up to 40% off in the Boots, Shoes & Accessories Sale.

Take $84 off the 2976 Max Leather Platform Chelsea Boots Shop at Dr. Martens $

DSW: Up to 50% Select Styles.

ake $45 off the Dolce Vita Haddie Wedge Chelsea Boots Shop at DSW $

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Up to 50% off Sitewide in the Flash Sale.

Get $50 off the Birkenstock Stalon Boots Shop at Dick’s Sporting Goods $

REI: Up to 70% off Footwear Deals.

Save 24% on the Kamik Abigail Rain Boots Shop at REI $

