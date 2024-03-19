Familial Bout Leaves Congressman’s Brother Shot Dead, Nephew Arrested

The younger brother of Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) was shot dead Tuesday morning after getting into a “yelling match” with his son, who was arrested in connection to the crime, said the Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

A single shot was fired Tuesday morning in Vienna Township, Michigan, about 16 miles north of Flint, Swanson said. Tim Kildee, 57, was allegedly shot dead by his 27-year-old son, who Swanson declined to identify by name until authorities charge him.

Sources told ABC News that the suspect is also named Tim Kildee and has a history of mental health issues, but has no criminal record.

In a statement, Rep. Kildee confirmed the shooting and said his family is “grieving and heartbroken.”

“There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy,” he said. “I thank the community for honoring my family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Swanson said 911 was called just before 3 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a domestic incident involving the suspect. The suspect fled on foot and was eventually tracked down by his mom and the slain Kildee.

Once back at his father’s house, Swanson said one of the suspect’s siblings heard the suspect get into an argument with his dad. Just before a single gunshot was fired, that sibling said he heard the suspect say, “give me your wallet and your keys.”

The suspect is being treated at a Michigan hospital after getting into a car crash after the shooting, Swanson said.

Kildee has represented Michigan in Congress for a dozen years, but announced in November he would not seek re-election this year after he was diagnosed with cancer.