Family of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died Before Show Spotted at Concert

The family of the Taylor Swift fan who died before a show on the singer’s Eras tour earlier this month was spotted at a concert during Swift’s last stop in São Paulo on Sunday.

The family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado were personally invited by Swift, a source told People, and watched the show from a VIP tent, according to footage posted on social media.

The 23-year-old died Nov. 17 after feeling unwell and fainting at the venue. She was transferred to a local hospital, where she passed away.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift said at the time.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Her family members could be seen wearing matching shirts with Benevides Machado’s face emblazoned on them in a picture with Swift, which was reposted by numerous fan accounts.

According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, Swift met with the family before the start of her show, a fact that was confirmed by Time For Fun (T4F), the company that produced the Brazil shows.