‘Doesn’t Seem Right’: Family Stumped by Autopsies on Florida Mom and Kids

Three months after a mom and her twin babies were found dead in a car in Florida, an autopsy report has provided long-awaited answers about what happened to them—but one relative tells The Daily Beast he isn’t buying it.

Andrea Langhorst, 35, is said to have given meth to her twin children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, in the backseat of a car parked at a Melbourne, Florida, apartment complex about 70 miles southeast of Orlando.

Langhorst’s car was searched after a 911 call was made about a suspicious vehicle being parked on March 20, police said. Local news station WPTV reported the trio had not been heard from for more than 11 days and that the family lived out of their car.

Autopsy reports for the three said their bodies had already undergone “moderate to severe decomposition” when taken to the Brevard County Medical Examiner. There, “fatal to lethal” levels of meth were discovered in both kids and their mother, along with cocaine in Langhorst.

The medical examiner labeled the childrens’ cause of death as homicide and Langhorst’s death as suicide. Olivia and Adam Dryer’s bodies were found together in a backseat, while their mother was found dead in the driver’s seat.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Langhorst’s father said he was shocked by the newly released autopsy report’s findings. He declined an interview, but told The Daily Beast the cause of death for the family didn’t seem right to him.

"I don't know what to make of it,” said 67-year-old Randy Langhorst. “Doesn't seem right to me. I just don't even have anything to say because it doesn't make sense."

Randy previously told People he thought the children’s deaths weren’t caused by their mother. The three were incredibly close, he said, and the only information provided to him by police initially was that the three died around the same time.

“The twins were her pride and joy. All I can think is that maybe … maybe the car was running and she fell asleep, maybe the fumes overwhelmed them. I don’t know,” he told Florida Today in March.

A GoFundMe set up by Randy had received $1,545 in donations as of Tuesday afternoon, which included six donations in the last 24 hours. In the page’s description, he wrote that Olivia and Adam Dryer were “beloved” by their mother.