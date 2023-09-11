The ‘Fandelier’ Is the Latest 2-in-1 Interior Design Craze

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to decorating a home, it’s the little touches that bring it all together. And yet, when it comes to something as commonplace and utilitarian as a ceiling fan, there are only so many flourishes you can incorporate into the functional fixture. But necessity and creativity are the mother of invention in interior design, which is why you can now have the best of both worlds, all thanks to the “fandelier.”

The fandelier, a cross between a fan and chandelier, has become the latest must-have in home decor, and rightfully so; who says you should have to choose between a gorgeous light fixture and staying cool in your own home, especially in this atrociously hot summer?

As with any interior design trend, there are numerous variations of the fandelier floating out there in the universe, but thankfully, no matter what your design style is—whether boho, modern, industrial, or farmhouse chic—there is definitely a fandelier you’ll be a fan of. Take a look at our favorite design renditions of the fandelier!

MOOONICHE Remote Vintage Caged Chandelier Fan This $125 Amazon fandelier has nearly 80 percent five-star reviews, and it’s no surprise why: you wouldn’t even know this gorgeous light fixture also includes a breezy, three-speed fan. Whether you want to brighten up your living room, dining room, or bedroom, this remote-controlled industrial fandelier is just the fixture to do it, and all for a bargain price. Buy At Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

APBEAMLighting 36-Inch Tiffany Style Ceiling Fan with Lights If you’re a fan of classic Tiffany’s fixtures, this colorful Tiffany-style fandelier belongs in your home. The eclectic fixture has retractable, reversible blades that tuck away when you’re not using them and reverse air circulation accordingly during the cool and warm-weather months. With nearly 90 percent five-star reviews, this six-speed, vintage-style fandelier will surely blow you over. Buy At Amazon $ 240 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mistana Silver Patina 12-Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Looking for a light fixture that can also be a major statement piece in your home? Look no further than this gold flower-shaped fandelier from Wayfair. The bold, bright piece brings form and function to the forefront, and it’s absolutely beautiful to boot. Buy At Wayfair $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Etta Avenue Evander 31-Inch Ceiling Fan With Light Kit This clover-shaped metal fandelier is as swanky as they come. No matter what your design style is, this contemporary, champagne gold fandelier fits right into any room without a fuss. Buy At Wayfair $ 410 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bella Depot Low Profile Fandelier This modern-style fandelier is one of the cleanest, most elegant flush mount designs we’ve come across, and it’s less than $100. This eye-catching, dimmable fandelier has six remote-controlled wind speeds that are sure to keep your home cool in both feel and style. Buy At Lowe's $ 92 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lamober Indoor Chandelier Ceiling Fan With Remote Control Wanting to test the waters to see how well a fandelier actually fits into your home? No worries; this Lamobert fandelier is the piece to start with. The most fan-like fixture on our list, this elegant, all-purpose crystal and wood fandelier looks like it costs way more than its $150 price tag. Buy At Home Depot $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Warehouse of Tiffany Fandelier Ceiling Fan With Light Kit If you’re on the hunt for a statement-piece chandelier, this $1,000 Warehouse of Tiffany fandelier is just what you’ve been looking for. The sizable metal and wood structure has six lights and six blades that keep your home chicly illuminated and comfortably cool. Buy At Home Depot $ 1012 Free Shipping | Free Returns

