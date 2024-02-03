Fans Are Divided Over The Rock’s Epic Return to WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made an epic return to the WWE, after more than a decade on the sidelines, during an appearance on Friday Night Smackdown last night that WWE fans are torn about.

During the segment, Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was expected to choose Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his opponent for Wrestlemania 40, taking place in April. Rhodes had previously challenged Reigns to fight in Wrestlemania 39, but hadn’t managed to end Reign’s, well, reign.

“You know, you cheated me. I had you, more than anybody you’ve been in the ring with, I had you, and I think you know it,” The American Nightmare said, stalking across the ring.

“So, is finishing the story, taking that championship from you? Or is finishing that story, taking everything from you?” Rhodes asked. “I am coming for you Roman Reigns… but not at Wrestlemania.”

In a twist, Rhodes invited Johnson into the ring, shaking his hand before leaving the two “cousins” face-to-face. Johnson’s feud with Reign goes back even further than Rhodes.

While the crowd went nuts for Johnson’s appearance, some fans are frustrated that the WWE is prioritizing an old storyline over a new one.

A tweet posted to X by @WrestleOps showed that the video uploaded by the WWE had nearly 50 percent more dislikes than it likes. The top comment on the video, with 23k likes, called Rhodes’ departure from the ring “out of character” and “Sad.”

“The American Nightmare” Rhodes will be traveling to North Carolina next week to be on WWE Smackdown.

The Rock recently joined the board at TKO, which owns WWE in January, and gained ownership rights to his nickname. Last week, WWE’s founder Vince McMahon was ousted from the company, and is being sued for sexual assault and sex trafficking by a former employee.