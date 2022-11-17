Fans Flip as Ticketmaster CANCELS Taylor Swift Ticket Sales

Ticketmaster has canceled Friday’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour general sale following a disastrous presale rollout that saw the ticket company unprepared for “unprecedented traffic.”

In a Twitter statement, Ticketmaster said the cancellation comes “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

On Monday, the company sent presale codes to randomly selected Swifties, allowing each person with a code to buy up to six tickets during Tuesday and Wednesday’s pr-esales. The company said it sold more than two million tickets in the presale, which saw fans experience excruciating wait times and technical errors.

Ticketmaster hasn’t said if they will reschedule a general sale ticket drop.