‘Fantastic Beasts’ Clip Has New Footage

Dust off your magic wands wizard wannabes, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is coming fast. Set in the same realm as everyone’s favorite bespectacled magician Harry Potter, author JK Rowling’s story is set in 1926 as a prequel, following magizoologist Newt Scamander as he heads to New York City after traversing the globe cataloging magical creatures. Starring Eddie Redmayne and an ensemble cast, Fantastic Creatures is sure to bring a line to theaters when it opens on November 18.

In the meantime, the above behind the scenes featurette was released for a Harry Potter event and showcases never-before-seen footage from the film, so get watching.