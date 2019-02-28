Far-Right Show TruNews Warns: 5G Technology Is the Antichrist

Because we watch Trumpland TV so you don’t have to, today we learned that mobile phone’s next generation of technology is the antichrist, threatening the very nature of our planet and perhaps our souls.

This is a big week for our TruNews pals: They’ve got three guys in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress, while another two went to Vietnam to cover the Kim-Trump summit onsite. They’re a real news outlet, folks! And they're here to warn you about the dangers posed by 5G, from the threat of radiation to the destruction of the conventional banking system:

25 billion microchips connected to 5G internet by the year 2025...The whole world will be transitioned to 5G. 1.4 billion people will start using mobile internet over the next seven years. 1.4 billion people have yet to log onto the internet from a mobile phone!

Very poor people in undeveloped countries who've never had a physical bank account... they will never see that old world! They will have a bank account, and their first bank account will be on their phone!

They want to grab that section of the world that hasn't been involved in any of this, and they can supply it to them without the infrastructure of a bank being built.

If you watch the whole video, it's fairly bizarre. The TruNews crew spends 15 minutes discussing the benefits of a faster, better-connected world, but with the implication that those benefits are actually drawbacks. And the trio here never, actually, get into the actual details of how 5G is, as they described it, “connected to the Mark of the Beast System”—a.k.a., a sign of the antichrist. Nor do they mention how mobile banking is already pretty standard even in rural parts of Africa.

The implication here, as made clear in other TruNews videos, is that phone companies want total control of your life, but there’s also some vague anti-Semitic connotations in there too, which is par for the course for TruNews.