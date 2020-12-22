Farrakhan Calls the Vaccine the White Man’s ‘Death Plan’

As distribution of the coronavirus vaccine picks up speed around the country, medical experts are increasingly worried about vaccine skepticism among African Americans, who have endured far higher infection and mortality rates than the general population. Black Americans, they say, have a deep distrust of medical advice from the government that must be overcome to protect them.

Seeking to help one of the nation’s most vulnerable populations, officials have rolled out a series of events headlined by Black professionals in a bid to convince the Black community to accept vaccination. It was no accident that the first person to get the approved vaccine in America was a Black ICU nurse.

But there’s one Black organization that’s not joining in.