Fashionable Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Jewelry

Jewelry is always a tough nut to crack when it comes to gifts, because you can either go super special and fun, or you can go easy and every day. If you want something with more bunch, check out the Pharaoh earrings from ABLE. They're made by women and are right on trend. On the other side of the spectrum, opt for a delicate mountain-range inspired ring from Everli or dainty shell earrings by Choke by a Thread. which is unique enough to be noticed, but simple enough to be worn every day.

For the guys, pick up a really cool Breda watch. These are durable, affordable, and beautifully crafted in Detroit. They come in a ton of styles and colors so there's something for everyone. If you need a gift for your partner, check out Enso rings, silicone bands to be warn in place of a wedding band for working out, hiking, what-have-you.

Socks

Socks are having a come back, baby. They may not be the most glamorous of gifts, but everyone needs socks. And if you can find ones that are a mixture of novelty and function, that's the golden ticket to impressing the person you gift them to. For women, check out Happy Socks' fancier sister brand Hysteria, full of sparkly, delicate socks that go with every shoe. Men should check out Ozone, which have everything from faux-knife socks to subway maps.

Shoes

I have a pair of Greats and I constantly tell people that they are the perfect sneaker. They're fancy enough to wear to work, but look great on a weekend. Check out the Royale for a sleek minimalist design. If you're looking for more of an innovative pair of shoes, check out Vessi. Unlike other knit shoes that are just moisture-wicking, these are waterproof and vegan. It's all the things you could want from lightweight, breathable footwear.

Apparel

If you have someone on your list that just loves getting pieces of clothing as gifts, these are a few ideas to consider. Ammara, the NYC-based women's shirting line, is the perfect brand to gift. All their shirts are classic, yet fashion-forward and will for sure get the person a ton of "Where did you get that shirt?" comments. On the sweater front, Everlane just launched a new line of über-soft alpaca wool sweaters that are luxurious, and affordable. Or you could go super high-end and weird and check out The Knitter.

Men like sweaters too, and Uniqlo has some really premium sweaters that will keep them warm and comfortable throughout the winter. And on the shirting front, Ministry of Supply's Apollo 3 Dress Shirt is crisp, clean, and made with "the same Phase Change Materials NASA invented to control astronauts' body temperatures in spaceflight."

Accessories

The world of accessory gifts is vast and overwhelming, so I'll try and keep it pretty compartmentalized. There are a few really good categories to stick to that will still earn you points for creativity. Go for an interesting, cozy scarf like this one from Madewell or this one t. They're both neutral enough to be worn on a regular basis, but unique enough to do for more for the wearer than just keeping their neck warm.

You can also opt for a bag that will help keep their stuff organized. This gorgeous dopp kit bag, designed and made in Bedford, NY, is perfect for any type of traveler, and will look great on any bathroom sink. And, there's always the perfect slipper to make anyone's day better. These wool slides are comfy enough to be worn around the house for hours on end, but will still look good if you have to quickly run out to the corner store.

