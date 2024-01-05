The Federal Bureau of Investigation this week arrested a Connecticut military veteran for what they said was a series of threatening messages to members of Congress and government employees—as well as an alleged incident in which he tried to enter the offices of a U.S. representative with knives strapped to his back.

The man, identified as Aubrey Rose, was receiving treatment through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and repeatedly complained that the agency was not properly investigating his complaints, according to court records first reported by Seamus Hughes of Court Watch.

Rose said he suffers from PTSD after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, the documents reported.

On March 7, 2023, Rose reportedly sent an email to four members of Congress and a pair of Defense Finance Accounting Service emails registered in Cleveland, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana.

“If not the 2nd Amendment is in our Constitution for a reason. I will get this fixed,” he wrote. “ONE WAY OR ANOTHER. I PICKED UP A RIFLE TO PROTECT THIS COUNTRY BEFORE. I WILL MAKE SURE I PICK IT UP FOR MYSELF.”

Federal law enforcement agents checked in on Rose on April 4, 2023. Rose said of the Defense Finance Accounting Service “I hope they are afraid,” adding that he was willing to use the Second Amendment—although he later said he has no guns and said he did not intend to harm anyone, according to court records.

In May, he sent a similar threatening email to another government employee.

“Your continued non compliance will only solidify my decision and force me to act with the only decision that yourself and other govt agencies have left,” Rose wrote. “To force you comply or be killed in the process.”

A month later, Rose, wearing a tactical vest and carrying two knives, allegedly sought to enter a Connecticut representative’s office before being ushered away by staffers. He faced state charges for the incident, which were later dropped while Rose entered treatment for his mental health.

In December, Rose allegedly visited West Haven Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center while wearing the vest and vowed “Next time I come back, I’m bringing a weapon.”