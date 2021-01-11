FBI Closes Case on Elliott Broidy’s Hackers

When hackers dumped a dossier of top Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy’s emails in 2018, he accused Qatar of sending in the cybercrooks. But the perpetrators have never been officially identified and according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, prosecutors dropped a criminal investigation into the break-in back in 2018 after a two-month inquiry.

In a declaration filed in December 2018 and obtained by The Daily Beast, Broidy attorney’s wrote that they had first reported the break-in to federal investigators in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles on March 22, 2018, two weeks after The New York Times reported that copies of purported emails from his inbox were sent to the Times and other outlets.

But after a series of meetings with Broidy and his attorneys, the FBI announced that it stayed the investigation and later told Broidy’s legal team that the investigation had been dropped altogether.