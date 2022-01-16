Feds Identify Synagogue Hostage-Taker as British National

UNMASKED

The gunman who died after an hours-long standoff was 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, the feds said.

Dia Gill

Breaking News Intern

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

The feds on Sunday identified the gunman who was shot dead after taking four hostages at a Texas synagogue as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British national.

Hours before the announcement, a spokesperson for the British Foreign Office said they were “aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The hostage-taker was heard on a livestream ranting in front of four hostages and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted and imprisoned for trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden called the incident “an act of terror.”

The four hostages were ultimately released after an 11-hour standoff, which ended when an FBI SWAT team entered the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and apparently killed the gunman.

Dia Gill

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.