FBI Investigating Deadly Crash of Gas-Filled SUV at Concert

The FBI is now investigating a deadly car crash and inferno outside a concert hall in Rochester, New York, where a dozen gas canisters were found in and around one of the vehicles.

Two people were killed in the Sunday night incident at the Kodak Center, where fans of the band moe. were streaming out when a Ford Expedition slammed into a Mitsubishi Outlander.

“The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk, and into two other vehicles,’” Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a Monday news conference.

“There was a large fire associated with the crash that took the Rochester Fire Department almost one hour to extinguish... Once the fire was extinguished, first responders located at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle.”

Two passengers in the Mitsubishi were killed and the driver was taken to the hospital. A pedestrian also suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, who was not identified, was hospitalized in grave condition.

“We know there are many questions related to this investigation and we ask for patience as we continue to seek the answers to those questions and to determine exactly led to this tragedy,” Smith said.

In a post on Facebook, moe. addressed the carnage: “On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured.”