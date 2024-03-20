FBI Nabs ‘Little Rascals’ Bank Heist Suspects—Youngest Is 11

The FBI said it has caught three young bank robbery suspects it dubbed the “little rascals”—and two of them are tweens.

The Houston field office put out a call for tips with photos of the alleged bandits last week after the trio reportedly walked into a Wells Fargo branch and demanded money. They didn’t display any weapons and fled with an unspecified amount of cash.

On Tuesday, the bureau said the three were in custody. No names were released because they are juveniles aged 16, 12, and 11. All three are being charged with robbery by threat.

“Anecdotally, it’s the youngest robbery crew I’ve seen based on all the pictures we’ve put out,” FBI spokesman Conor Hagan told KPRC before the arrests.

The FBI—which initially estimated the robbers were between the ages of 14 and 18—did not say how they tracked down the suspects.