Felicity Huffman Deserves Every Day In Jail She’s Getting

Today’s sentencing of actress Felicity Huffman was a man-bites-dog story, as a privileged white American was held to some account after pleading guilty to gaming the college admissions system on behalf of her daughter Sophia by paying a Harvard grad $15,000 to “correct” her SAT answers, and boost them by 400 points.
“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” Felicity wrote before tearing up as she asked the judge to sentence her to just a fine, community service and probation, while her lawyer argued any jail time would mean she was being treated unfairly because of her wealth and fame.
But Judge Indira Talwani, pointing to “the need to avoid unwarranted sentence disparities among similarly situated defendants,” rightly said that “trying to be a good mother doesn’t excuse this” and sentenced her to 14 days.