Gift Pick: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Reigns Supreme

Lil Mama’s 2008 hit single influenced a generation and is revived every day with the unforgettable pop of the lip gloss applicator unscrewing from its case. A decade after its release, my makeup look is incomplete without poppin’ gloss—Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer to be exact. Rihanna, a multi-hyphenate musician, style maven, and businesswoman extraordinaire, created a timeless gloss that accentuates every skin tone and makeup look.

When Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb launched in 2017, I was deep in my beauty Youtube phase spending hours in front of the mirror and attempting to re-create my favorite Black Youtuber's makeup routines. With an overly matte face routine and failed attempts at smokey eyes, the Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow is going down in history as my saving grace. The moisturizing f Shea Butter-infused formula saved my perpetually dry lips while somehow deflecting the stray hairs attempting to attach themselves to my freshly glossed pout. The non-stick formula alone is the sole reason I'm currently on my fourth tube.

Aptly named, The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is available in six gorgeous shades designed to compliment every skin tone. The vegan gloss features a buildable, shimmery finish that leaves your lips delectably drippy or creates a subtle shine for a minimalist glow. The peachy scent is a bonus that keeps the Gloss Bomb mobile alternating from living in my makeup bag to a plethora of purses and pockets.

Rihanna let us know that she "made it for the girls to get kissed more." What more convincing do you need?

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Lumizer This non-sticky gloss is my holy grail. Buy at Fenty Beauty $ 19

