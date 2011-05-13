Film-Inspired Cocktails: Bridesmaids Drink with Rye, Aperol and More

Without factoring in the quality of the writing or the fact that it stars Saturday Night Live’s current most popular cast member Kristen Wiig, Bridesmaids has almost as many chances at being a box-office hit as it does being a dud. Let’s take a look at the odds:

Fact: People accept Saturday Night Live stars as they transition from the small screen to the silver screen.

Proof: Will Ferrell in Elf. Will Ferrell in Old School. Will Ferrell in Anchorman. John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in The Blues Brothers. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in Baby Mama. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in Wayne’s World.

Fact: People don’t accept Saturday Night Live stars as they transition from the small screen to the silver screen.

Proof: Al Franken in Stuart Saves His Family. Tim Meadows in The Ladies Man. Andy Samberg in Hot Rod. Julia Sweeney in It’s Pat. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in Wayne’s World 2.

Fact: “Chick flick” popularity is once again on the rise.

Proof: In 2008, the Sex and the City movie had the biggest opening for a movie starring all women.

In 2009, The Proposal’s stellar opening numbers made it Sandra Bullock’s first No. 1 movie in 10 years and her biggest opening weekend ever. In 2010, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse set a record for the biggest midnight opening in U.S. and Canadian box-office history.

Fact: “Chick flick” popularity is rapidly on the decline.

Proof: In 2008, the Diane English-directed comedy The Women, debuted in fourth place at the box office to a chorus of terrible reviews.

Actress Nia Vardalos tried her Grecian hand at directing in 2009 with dating comedy I Hate Valentine’s Day, which ultimately was only released in three theaters in the U.S. (At least it didn’t go straight-to-video?)

In 2010, the Jennifer Aniston comedy The Switch debuted in eighth place at the weekend box office, after Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables, Piranha 3-D, and… Vampires Suck.

But based on the trailers and pre-debut buzz, it seems that Bridesmaids will easily march down the box-office aisle to the beat of its own drummer, as it has frequently been described as a genre-breaking female version of The Hangover.

For those seeing the movie this weekend, bartender Rachel Ford has offered a recipe perfect for providing the spark to some rabble-rousing fun.

Ford and her husband Kyle left their bartending jobs in San Francisco a few months ago and moved to Manhattan to bartend and found the Ford Mixology Lab. Together the couple consults and teaches mixology classes in the city, a sweet scenario that almost sounds like the inspiration for a new chick flick script.

For her Bridesmaids-inspired drink, Ford shook up “It All Started With a Redhead,” a cocktail she describes as “strong, spicy, mysterious, and feminine at the same time.”

Ford explains: “The rye appeals to the redhead's fire. The mystery behind the Chartreuse recipe intrigues her. The Aperol excites her because it is bright, sweet and bitter. And the chocolate bitters appeal to her seductive side. One sip conjures visions of a pin-up girl, or sultry burlesque dancer. When these flavors get together, you know there will be trouble.”

It All Started With a Redhead… Created by Rachel Ford of Ford Mixology Lab

1 ½ oz. Rittenhouse Rye ¾ oz. Green Chartreuse ¾ oz. Aperol 1 dash of Scrappy's Chocolate Bitters

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass until chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

