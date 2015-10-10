Finding Love at Comic Con: Nerd Night Speed Dating

There are qualitative and quantitative needs. On the quantitative side we all need to eat, sleep, breathe air, etc. But on the qualitative side everyone at the end of the day, regardless of race, religion, or comic book preference, wants to feel like they belong.

While public interest in “nerd culture” is at an all-time high, Comic Con has always been a safe haven for like-minded fantasy/cosplay/video game enthusiasts. The four-day New York edition, from October 8 to 11, includes panels, seminars, and for those single self-proclaimed geek attendees, there is even an opportunity to find love.

On a Thursday night a few blocks away from the convention, men and women gathered for “nerd night speed dating.” As an onlooker without an encyclopedic knowledge of Star Wars, I tagged along as they tried to do something that is even difficult for the more socially savvy New Yorkers: make a connection. Attendees repeatedly told me that they are usually shy, which was something that I was surprised to hear since everyone seemed so engaging and friendly. By the end of the night I almost forgot the one commonality that had brought everyone together.

Most people are passionate about something, whether it's music, politics, or superheroes. Whatever it may be, passion is something that should be celebrated. After the event it seemed that the real nerds (in the uncool sense of the word) were the people with no passions at all.