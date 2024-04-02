12-Year-Old Suspect Arrested as 3 Kids Hurt in Finland School Shooting

Three 12-year-old students were injured Tuesday when another child opened fire at a school in southern Finland, local authorities said.

The suspect—also 12—was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of the shooting at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb of Helsinki. The condition of the victims, who were taken to the hospital, has not yet been confirmed by police.

Local authorities said they responded to the incident shortly before 9 a.m. The suspect—who has not been named—allegedly ran after the attack but was later detained without incident in a district of northern Helsinki. Police said the gun had also been recovered.

The local municipality said the Viertola school has around 800 students from first to ninth grade and a staff of 90. Finnish media reported that worried parents had started to gather at the school—which is split across two sites—after news of the shooting emerged.

“The day started in a shocking way,” Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen wrote in an X post. “There has been a shooting incident at Viertola school in Vantaa. I can only imagine the pain and worry many families are experiencing right now.”

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said he is following the situation closely and is waiting for further information from police. “My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the other students and staff of Viertola school,” he wrote.