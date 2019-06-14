Firearms Groups Relocate to the Trump Hotel

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

A pair of leading firearms trade associations will hold an annual import and export policy conference at Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C. next month—right as the administration finalizes a controversial change to federal gun-trading rules for which both groups have pressed.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Firearms & Ammunition Import/Export Roundtable will hold their annual Import/Export Conference at the Trump International Hotel beginning on July 30. The venue is a shift from Washington’s Grand Hyatt hotel, where the confab took place last year.