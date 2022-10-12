A San Antonio police officer who was fired after he repeatedly shot a teenager eating a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot has now been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a police official.

“He is in custody,” Police Chief William McManus said of James Brennand, who surrendered on a warrant about an hour before a press conference Tuesday evening.

“We worked on this for several days to get to this point.”

The 17-year-old victim, Erik Cantu, is on life support, and the chief said, “If he does not make it, the charges will change.”

Brennand, who was still in his probationary period, shot Cantu multiple times on Oct. 2 while responding to a disturbance in the parking lot that did not involve the teen.

According to police, the rookie cop recognized Cantu’s car as one that he had tried to stop a day earlier, and Cantu allegedly tried to drive away as the officer approached.

Police initially charged Cantu with assault but prosecutors dropped the charge so his family could be with him at the hospital, where he is reportedly still in grave condition.

Brennand was fired for violating department procedures, which include a policy against firing at vehicles unless someone’s life is in danger—and McManus insisted his actions did not reflect a deeper issue.

“This was a failure for one individual police officer,” he said. “Our training and policies are sound.”