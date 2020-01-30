First Person-to-Person Spread of Coronavirus Confirmed in Chicago, CDC Announces

Person-to-person spread of the new, deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in Chicago, Illinois, in the spouse of a previously confirmed patient, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday.

Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, told reporters that the risk to the average American remains “low” even with that concerning update.

“This spread was among two people who were in close contact for an extended period of time,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Messonnier noted on Thursday that the CDC is working to prevent “community transmission from happening here” and “trying to strike a balance in our response right now” to handle the outbreak while not sparking panic stateside.

Messonnier said the CDC does not recommend the use of face masks to the general public, even in Chicago.

At last count, there were a total of 165 “patients under investigation” for the virus in 36 states in the U.S., and 68 of those cases came back negative. Only six people have tested positive for the virus, and 92 cases remained pending as of Thursday afternoon.

A Kalitta Air Boeing 747 carrying nearly 200 American diplomats and citizens was evacuated on Tuesday and arrived early Wednesday at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. Passengers underwent two medical screenings in China before boarding, two more screenings upon their layover in Alaska, and voluntarily agreed to remain on the premises for additional checks by the CDC at the air force base, where they were given assigned living quarters. Authorities have said they will transport any passenger with symptoms to a hospital.

The confirmed cases in the U.S. include patients at Arizona State University in Tempe; in Orange County, California; a man in his 30s in Washington state; a passenger who felt ill after flying into Los Angeles International Airport; and a woman in her 60s in Chicago. Each of those cases involve patients who had recently traveled from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday that it will provide additional evacuation flights “on or about Feb. 3.” to accommodate the more than 700 private American citizens still stuck in Wuhan who have requested government assistance in getting out of the port city.

The flights will be available on a “reimbursable basis” and passengers will again be subject to “CDC screening, health evaluation, and monitoring requirements” before, during, and after travel, according to a press release.

A day earlier, President Trump announced the formation of a “president’s coronavirus task force” to lead the federal response to the outbreak in the U.S., alongside the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

Meanwhile, China’s death toll from the infection had reached 170, with 7.736 total confirmed cases in that country, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. A day earlier, the number of infections in China officially eclipsed the tally of 5,327 people infected with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus that killed about 800 people across the globe in 2002 and 2003.

At last count, there were 7,818 confirmed cases worldwide, with 82 outside of China in 18 countries, according to the WHO. Even with global efforts to curb the spread of the virus, confirmed cases have now emerged in Finland, India, and the Philippines, said the organization, in addition to others previously reported in Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Macau, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Canada, Vietnam, and Nepal. To be clear, there have been no reported deaths outside China, and almost all of the cases outside of that country have so far involved people who had traveled to Wuhan, China, recently.

Authorities did say on Wednesday, however, that they had confirmed person-to-person transmission in Germany, Vietnam, and Japan.

Japan, Australia, South Korea, France, Morocco, Germany, Kazakhstan, Britain, Canada, Russia, the Netherlands, and Myanmar were working to evacuate their citizens. The 600 Australian citizens who will be flown out of China’s Hubei province will be subsequently isolated for up to 14 days on Christmas Island, which is about 1,600 miles northwest of mainland Australia, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday. Meanwhile, Russian is closing its Far East border with China in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Mikhail Mishustin, Russia’s prime minister.

Several international airlines had either suspended or reduced service to China by Thursday morning, including American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Delta, United, Air Seoul, KLM, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Air Canada.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, on Thursday reconvened the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to re-evaluate its decision not to declare the outbreak a global public health emergency. Such a designation would allow the organization increased authority in coordinating the global response to the outbreak, and the committee is expected to announce its decision from Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday evening.

WHO has recommended that the disease causing the current outbreak be referred to as 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease, where “n” stands for novel and “CoV” for coronavirus.