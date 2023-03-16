If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your home, and Five Below has got you covered with a fantastic selection of stylish and affordable decor items. These curated picks are guaranteed to enhance your home’s warm and welcoming ambiance.

Woven Basket Bowl (13in x 10in) This woven basket's classic design and neutral color make it a versatile piece of home decor. Use it to store hand towels in the bathroom or to organize coffee table books in the living room. Buy At Five Below $ 6

Hanging Bulb Lamp With its cordless design and small size, this lamp is perfect for cramped work areas and is powered with just two AAA batteries. Say goodbye to pesky cords cluttering your desk or struggling to find a nearby outlet. Buy At Five Below $ 10

Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb Never get out of bed or off the couch again to turn off your room lights with this smart Wi-Fi LED light bulb. You have the ability to customize the light colors, dim the bulb, and create light schedules with just a few clicks on your phone. To top it all off, this smart bulb is also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Buy At Five Below $ 6

Strawberry-Shaped Pillow With its soft, plush fabric and adorable strawberry shape, this pillow is the perfect addition to any home. Snuggle up with it on a cozy night in, or use it as a fun and playful accent piece in your living room or bedroom. The pillow is machine-washable too, so you can keep it looking and feeling its best without any hassle. Buy At Five Below $ 6

Black & White Chindi Rug (3ft x 5ft) Looking for a rug that withstands the wear and tear of everyday home life? Check out this black & white chindi rug. It's great for high-traffic areas in your house like hallways and bedrooms and —parents rejoice — its easy to clean. Buy At Five Below $ 6

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.