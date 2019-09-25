Five Simple Rules for Impeaching Our President

I’ve been a skeptic of impeachment for three years, but something profound has changed my mind on the matter. It isn’t just the current smoking gun of Trump’s extortion plot with Ukraine, or the clumsy conspiracy of dunces inside the White House and out. It wasn’t even the obvious obstruction in the Mueller Report.

As impeachment looms, it’s important to remember that Donald Trump is less a president and more of a gigantic shit golem animated into a husky-sized suit with the singular superpower of blowing up everything around him in order to save his own bloated ass. For all that he’s utterly obvious in his corruption, and as much as the case for impeachment is writ large with every tweet, I was a reluctant convert to the impeachment movement.

Fuck it. Let’s roll.