I’m Excited for a Rainy Spring Thanks to Fjallraven’s Waterproof Anorak

The clocks have sprung ahead, and spring shower season has officially begun. Early spring tends to be muddy, chilly, and wet, so having the proper jacket for tackling spring adventures can help flip the script on seasonal doldrums. My favorite? Fjallraven’s Vardag Hydratic Anorak, which is available for both men and women.

Why an anorak? Personally, I love the coziness offered by a pullover layer compared to a traditional rain jacket. They feel more enclosed and protected, and Fjallraven’s Vardag Hydratic Anorak features a side zipper, making this an easy layer to change into. Plus, when I’m going to be out in the rain for an extended period, an anorak offers increased defenses, as the lack of a front zipper means less chance for rain to seep in. On my rainy-day bike commutes, the front of my jacket takes the majority of the moisture, so I arrive at my destination dry and cozy.

In fact, the Vardag Anorak excels in motion overall, thanks to mechanical stretch, which makes it a great choice for biking, hiking, and other wet outdoor pursuits. The front kangaroo pocket is a great place to stash snacks, keys, or other small items, and the zippered hand pocket helps keep my hands as dry as the rest of my upper body. Velcro cuffs and a cinch cord along the hem allow for a precise fit, and there is plenty of space to layer.

As Fjallraven is committed to sustainability, the Vardag Anorak is made from recycled polyester and uses a PFC-free waterproof membrane. Thus, it will not only enhance your time in nature this spring by keeping you dry, but it may also help preserve nature. It’s a win-win.

