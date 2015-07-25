Flaming Surfers, Muppets, and More Viral Videos

5. Water-Balloon Man

The Slow Mo Guys reinvent the classic water balloon slo-mo video by putting a man inside the water balloon.

4. Flaming Surfer

As if riding one of the world’s biggest waves wasn’t enough, surfer Jamie O’Brien decided to tackle the massive barrel of Tahiti’s Teahupo’o…while on fire.

3. Spaghetti Space Western

Star Wars and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: Two classics of their respective genres that, oddly enough, work great together.

2. Single Shot Mountain Biker

Slopestyle mountainbiker Brandon Semenuk floats down a mountain in this video, swooping through turns and lofting himself up into flips and spins (all to the soothing sounds of Buffalo Springfield). Maybe even more impressive than the acrobatics is the graceful camerawork that captures this ride in a single swooping take.

1. The Muppets Are Ready for Prime-Time Again

Don’t call it a comeback; the Muppets never really went away. After reviving their rep with a ton of YouTube videos and two movies, the beloved puppet troupe returns to TV… with a twist.

The Muppets takes an adult mockumentary approach, resembling The Office more than the old Muppet Show. If the enthusiastic reception at Comic-Con is a litmus test, the new Muppets will be your favorite show starting this fall.