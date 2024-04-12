Flashy Fashion Legend Roberto Cavalli Dies at 83

Iconic fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83, his company announced Friday.

An Instagram post under the heading, “A life lived with love,” read: “It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence[,] Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name[,] loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family[,] who he cherished.”

In a statement included alongside the announcement, Cavalli creative director Fausto Puglisi said, “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”

Cavalli CEO Sergio Azzolari said in a separate statement, “The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

No cause of death was given. The Italian news agency ANSA reported that Cavalli died Friday at his home in Florence. It said he had “been ill for some time, and in recent days his health conditions... significantly worsened.”

Those who knew and worked with Cavalli took to social media to mourn the legendary designer.

“Goodbye Myth,” one wrote in Italian. “You the transgressive stylist ‘Made in Italy’ par excellence... I had the honor and pleasure of meeting you with your right hand [person] in Milan at my first-ever job interview... in 2001. A day I will always remember.”

“Rest in peace,” another wrote, also in Italian. “Another legend has flown away.”

“I’ll miss u first mentor and boss,” wrote a third. “Fly high and inspire the universe.”

And in a statement released following the announcement of Cavalli’s death, fashion legend Giorgio Armani said, “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes.”

The flamboyant Cavalli once said that he was partial to animal designs because “God is the most fantastic designer.” He launched his first collection in 1970, and opened his first boutique in 1972, in the French resort town of Saint-Tropez. Cavalli’s bold, flashy signature designs were heavy on animal prints and beloved by stars from Sophia Loren to Lenny Kravitz to Victoria Beckham to Naomi Campbell. He attached his name to myriad licensed products, including “the first Italian super premium vodka.”

Cavalli stepped down from day-to-day operations at his eponymous company in 2015, handing the reins to fashion veteran Peter Dundas. When Dundas left 19 months later, British designer Paul Surridge took over the role, staying at the helm until 2019.

The fashion house at the time was struggling financially, and was rescued that same year with a sale to Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani for a reported price of roughly $180 million.

Cavalli is survived by six children and his partner, model Sandra Nilsson.