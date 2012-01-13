Flicks Picks: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and 6 Big Golden Globes Predictions

Drama

The frontrunners in the Best Picture-Drama category are The Descendants (George Clooney as an Hawaiian father mourning his wife who is in a coma) and The Help (about African-American maids in the 1960s based on the book by Kathryn Stockett). Both films scored five nominations, but will either win?

Musical/Comedy

The Artist, a silent film that’s been compared to Singin’ in the Rain without the rain (or singing), landed six nominations, more than any other film this year. Here’s why it will sweep.