Flicks Picks: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and 6 Big Golden Globes Predictions

The Critics

In our weekly video feature, Flick Picks, The Daily Beast’s Ramin Setoodeh and Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers debate the new movies opening at a theater near you. Today, in our special Golden Globes edition, the critics predict who will win the top six movie prizes at the awards show Sunday night, from George Clooney to The Artist.

Ramin Setoodeh

Peter Travers

Fox Searchlight

Drama

The frontrunners in the Best Picture-Drama category are The Descendants (George Clooney as an Hawaiian father mourning his wife who is in a coma) and The Help (about African-American maids in the 1960s based on the book by Kathryn Stockett). Both films scored five nominations, but will either win?

Musical/Comedy

The Artist, a silent film that’s been compared to Singin’ in the Rain without the rain (or singing), landed six nominations, more than any other film this year. Here’s why it will sweep.