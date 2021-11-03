You'll Be Wearing This Hoodie For at Least 10 Years—Guarenteed

What’s in a name, really? Well, when it comes to the 10-Year Hoodie from Flint and Tinder, quite a bit despite an economy of words, it turns out. What can we tell for sure from that name?

First, we know we’re dealing with a hoodie, that classic garment every one of us needs at least one of in our closet, whether we're using it for layering as we brave the cold, for curling up as we crash on the couch, for styling as we hit the streets or the bars, and for everything in between.

Second, we know it’s designed to last for at least ten years, and that’s all we know for sure. So what else can we glean? Well, actually plenty.

It’s a safe bet that a hooded sweatshirt designed to last for a decade is well-made, and I can already tell it is. It's made of nearly two founds of fabric— namely a fleece formed by blending 70 percent natural cotton and 30 percent synthetic polyester, and cotton sourced from Mississippi. It’s also made with twill-reinforced seams (seams that won’t tear or split) fabricated in Philadelphia, and zippers cut in Georgia. And all of it comes together at a shop in LA.

Flint & Tinder 10-Year Hoodie This extra soft hoodie is available in a slew of different color, and sizes XS to 3XL. Buy at Huckberry $ 118

To be a bit more direct, this is not only a well-made hoodie, but an American-made one to boot. In fact, according to Huckberry, the retailer I score the 10-Year Hoodie from, more than 20 American craftsmen and/or craftswomen will have a role in the construction of each and every one of these garments. All together, they have put enough care and effort into the thing that Flint and Tinder guarantees it won’t rip, tear, or “otherwise come apart at the seams” for a decade—and if it does, they’ll repair it for you for free.

OK, so durable, American made, the work of many hands, that’s all great. But how does this sweatshirt actually feel? Well, to put it simply, pretty damn great. It’s heavy, to be sure, but that’s a good thing on a cool day. And that heaviness continues right up through the hood: whereas often the hood part of a hoodie sweatshirt is thin and not all that warm, this one is double-lined and will actually keep that head of yours warm whenever you actually pull the thing up, especially if you cinch it down via the drawcords.

The dual side hand pockets are also well-insulated and warm, while a hidden internal pocket can keep a phone, wallet, or what-have-you hidden and safe. Overall, the garment is comfortable and warm from the first wearing and only gets softer the more you wear it, wash it, and repeat.

Sure, I’m only in year one of what promises to be a 10-year-plus relationship with my 10-Year Hoodie, but so far, the only problem I’ve had with the thing is global warming foisting so many mild days on me this autumn, because I just can’t wear this thing until it’s in the low 60s or cooler.