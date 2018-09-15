Florence Death Toll Climbs to 7 as Storm Hits Land With Catastrophic Rains

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Two new deaths linked to Tropical Storm Florence have been confirmed in North Carolina, bringing the total death toll to seven, as the downgraded storm is now on land and projected to wreak havoc into early next week as rains thrash the region.

Carteret County Emergency Services said Saturday that the latest two deaths occurred in Harkers Island on Friday, but details were scarce on how they died. Authorities said only that the two victims did not die from drowning.

Florence, downgraded to a Tropical Storm after hitting North Carolina as a Category 1 Hurricane early Friday, weakened as it churned toward South Carolina on Saturday. But authorities said the full effects of “catastrophic flash flooding” may not be seen for several days. The storm left a trail of destruction throughout North Carolina communities that residents were still grappling with Saturday morning as the storm moved inland.

Many residents of Wilmington, one of the communities hit hardest, were forced to stay at home rather than risk running into downed power lines or tree limbs on the roads.

Keem Grady, a resident who stayed holed up in a brewery in downtown Wilmington during the storm, told The Daily Beast he had ventured out to the local Waffle House for food, hopeful after the restaurant chain, which has become a key barometer for storm recovery, had promised to open as quickly as possible. But he found only the lights out and a massive tree limb blocking the door, he said.

By Saturday morning, with Florence packing winds of 50 mph as it moves through South Carolina, about 165,000 South Carolina residents were without power. In North Carolina, about 786,000 people were left in the dark.

While the storm has weakened, authorities in both states are bracing for “catastrophic” flooding as heavy rains cause rivers to rise and overflow. Residents in some parts of North Carolina have reportedly been isolated after roadways were completely flooded.

Weather forecasters say flooding will likely continue for days to come, with 40 inches of rain seen in some parts of South and North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that it expects “flooding miles and miles inland.”

North Carolina residents who stayed behind to wait out the storm have described a terrifying situation as emergency crews struggle to reach them. Annazette Riley-Cromartie, a woman who stayed in her eastern North Carolina home with her husband and three children, told CNN she and her family were forced into an upstairs bedroom by rapidly rising floodwater. She said she heard her neighbors screaming desperately for help but even 911 was unable to get to the scene right away. “It's the worst feeling in the world to hear people yelling for help, and you can't do anything,” she said. Volunteer rescuers eventually arrived with a boat to save the neighbors, she said.