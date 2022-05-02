Florence Pugh Looks Amazing in First ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

If Little Women and Midsommar weren’t convincing enough, Don’t Worry Darling looks like it should prove that Florence Pugh is a full-blown Hollywood superstar. The highly-anticipated, super steamy trailer has finally arrived. Though he’s in the trailer quite a bit, apologies to all Harry Styles fans aching for new footage—this first look completely centers around Pugh and her fellow housewives.

And it’s for the better, too, because these forlorn ladies make Don’t Worry Darling look uber glamorous and super creepy. As we already know, Don’t Worry Darling takes place in the top-secret Victory Projects, with perfect couple Jack (Styles) and Alice (Pugh) at the center. The pristine, happy(-ish) couple seem pretty content with their lives, cheerfully playing games with neighbors played by KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and even director Olivia Wilde herself.

But with big CEO Frank (Chris Pine) overseeing everything with eerie life coaching—comparisons to Scientology, or any other cult are bound to pop up—something devilish is afoot. Husbands are sent into their mysterious workplace all day, with wives expected to live an opulent lifestyle and nothing more.

Get a manicure. Have a blow-out. Go shopping. There’s tons of sex. The lifestyle of a Victory Project wife is easy, but they must submit themselves entirely. But that’s all good, because they’re changing the world, right? At least, that’s what Frank chants at all of his devoted pawns.

“All of you wives,” Frank bellows in the trailer. “We men, we ask a lot. We ask for strength, food at home, a house cleaned, and discretion, above all else.”

Pugh, who has risen to fame quickly in the past few years thanks to Midsommar, Little Women, and Black Widow, steals every scene in the trailer. Alice slaps her hands against oily meat, crushes an egg in her hand, loses herself in mirrors, rails Harry Styles, and goes completely berserk in three minutes flat. A mere sampling of what Pugh endured in the Madonna boot camp, I’m sure.

Olivia Wilde’s second directorial effort is a far cry from her first, Booksmart, though she did team with her writing partner Katie Silberman once more on the new project. Alongside Pugh and Styles, Don’t Worry Darling stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Kate Berlant.

Don’t Worry Darling will be released in theaters on September 23.