Florida Cops Find Dismembered Man and Mortally Wounded Suspect

Florida deputies conducting a wellness check on Thanksgiving Day found a gruesome scene: a bloody butcher knife and drag marks in the yard, a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the stomach in the living room, and a dismembered man in a car trunk.

The Citrus County sheriff says Jonathan Dimick Sr., 75, killed James Banks, 67, and then apparently shot himself in his home in Inverness.

Dimick was alive but unresponsive when police arrived and later died at the hospital.

Authorities did not say how the two men knew each other, the motive for the murder, or who called police.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement on Facebook.

“It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime. However, thanks to the caller’s courage and our team’s quick response, Mr. Banks’ family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick.”