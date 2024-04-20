Florida Dems Try Blunt Tactic to Achieve Fundraising High

Even by the aggressive standards of political fundraising, the Florida Democratic Party is trying a blunt tactic.

In honor of 4/20, the unofficial stoner holiday that falls on Saturday, Florida Democrats are selling branded marijuana rolling papers on their website.

For $4.20, high-minded Democrats can purchase two sets of rolling papers emblazoned with the slogan, “I roll with Florida Dems,” with the “o” in Florida replaced by a marijuana leaf.

Notably, Florida is part of a rapidly decreasing number of states that has not yet legalized marijuana for recreational purposes. Without an official medical marijuana card, possessing pot can still carry criminal penalties and hefty fines in the Sunshine State.

But this year, Florida voters will have a chance to legalize recreational weed at the ballot box, thanks to the state Supreme Court allowing a referendum in this year’s elections. But at least 60 percent of Florida voters will need to approve the referendum in order for it to become law, and early polls have indicated nowhere near that level of support.

Florida Democrats, though, are hoping that the weed referendum will boost turnout as they seek to defeat Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and other Republicans down ballot—a goal that may have sparked their very on-message 4/20 fundraising push.