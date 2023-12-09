Florida First Lady’s Plea to ‘Moms and Grandmoms’ Sows Confusion

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis sparked confusion on the campaign trail Friday after calling on supporters of her husband, Ron DeSantis, to flock to Iowa to participate in its looming caucuses.

“We’re asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come from wherever it might be—North Carolina, South Carolina—and descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus,” Casey DeSantis said during an appearance on Fox News.

“So moms and grandmoms are going to be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard in support of Ron DeSantis,” she continued.

The Iowa Republican party then issued a reminder that, actually, “you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus.”

Casey later clarified in a post that her call was for volunteers, not out-of-state voters.